Azerbaijan ambassador meets health minister

ISLAMABAD-Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov on Tuesday held a meeting with caretake Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, including bilateral cooperation in the field of health, were discussed.

The minister informed the ambassador about the healthcare initiatives being undertaken in Pakistan.

“We are implementing concrete measures to protect the public from diseases and epidemics.”

The minister highlighted ongoing efforts to improve the availability of medicines and the establishment of pharmaceutical parks in Pakistan.

The minister emphasized to utilize technology transfer for molecular manufacturing in Pakistan.

The minister informed that Pakistan was hosting first Global Health Security Summit.

This summit will bring together top health leaders, officials, and technical experts from around the globe.

The Global Health Security Summit and the pharmaceutical park initiatives were lauded by the ambassador.

He said the health leadership of Azerbaijan was expected to reach out Government of Pakistan to discuss these initiatives.

In the field of medicine, both countries will benefit from sharing experiences, and there is cooperation in allowing medical students from both nations to enroll in government-approved universities, the Ambassador said.