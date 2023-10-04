Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Campaign launches to curb hoarding

October 04, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

ABBOTTABAD   -   In a significant effort to address the availability of essential goods, combat hoarding, and enforce government price regulations, a campaign is currently underway in the Abbottabad district. Following the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Saqlain Salim, and other district officials, immediate action was taken within Abbottabad city and its surrounding areas. Food godowns and warehouses were inspected, and notices were issued to several shopkeepers found in violation of regulations.

Additionally, the pricing of fruits and vegetables was examined to ensure adherence to government- set rates. Saqlain Salim emphasized the need for relief measures for the public during these times of inflation and warned shopkeepers that any violations of government price lists would result in severe legal consequences.

