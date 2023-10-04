Caretaker govt wants a strong partnership with commercial sector, business community: Minister

KARACHI-Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Brigadier (Retd.) Haris Nawaz has said that the protection of the business community and the promotion of business activities in a peaceful environment is his top priority. He expressed these views while visiting the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here on Tuesday.

The Minister discussed with the members of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry the security situation of the city and mutual cooperation. He said that the business community had a very important and key role in the development and prosperity of the country. Nawaz said that the caretaker government wanted a strong partnership with the commercial sector and the business community so that the sector could play an important role in the country’s economic development.

He said that the establishment of law and order in Sindh needed the joint efforts of the people and the law enforcement agencies. He further said that strict action was being taken against all criminals including drug peddlers and dealers, land grabbers and street criminals.

Nawaz said that steps were being taken to bring reforms in the prisons. He said that ten thousand cameras were being installed in Karachi under the first phase of the Safe City project. Earlier, the FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and its members welcomed the Sindh Caretaker Home Minister.