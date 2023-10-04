Cement despatches decline by 3.96pc in Sept

ISLAMABAD-Cement despatches declined by 3.96 percent in September 2023, as total despatches were 4.115 million tonnes against 4.284 million tonnes despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement despatches by the industry during the month of September 2023 were 3.544 million tonnes compared to 3.806 million tonnes in September 2022, showing a decline of 6.87 percent. Exports despatches increased by 19.24 percent as the volumes rose from 478,097 tonnes in September 2022 to 570,101 tonnes in September 2023.

In September 2023, North based cement mills despatched 3.035 million tonnes cement, showing a decline of 7.00 percent against 3.264 million tonnes despatches in September 2022. South based mills despatched 1.079 million tonnes cement during September 2023 that was 5.79 percent more compared to the despatches of 1.020 million tonnes during September 2022.

North based cement mills despatched 2.893 million tonnes cement in domestic markets in September 2023, showing a decline of 7.79 percent against 3.137 million tonnes despatches in September 2022. South based mills despatched 651,287 tonnes cement in local markets during September 2023 that was 2.58 percent less compared to the despatches of 668,512 during September 2022.

Exports from North based mills increased by 12.43 percent as the quantities increased from 126,502 tonnes in September 2022 to 142,226 tonnes in September 2023. Exports from South also increased by 21.70 percent to 427,875 tonnes in September 2023 from 351,595 tonnes during the same month last year.

During the first quarter of current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 11.873 million tonnes that is 23.40 percent more than 9.621 million tonnes despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic despatches during this period were 10.122 million tonnes against 8.602 million tonnes during same period last year showing an increase of 17.67 percent. Export despatches were also 71.79 percent more as the volumes increased to 1.751 million tonnes during the first three months of current fiscal year compared to 1.019 million tonnes exports done during same period of last fiscal year.

North based mills despatched 8.333 million tonnes cement domestically during the first quarter of current fiscal year, showing an increase of 14.80 percent than cement despatches of 7.259 million tonnes during first quarter of last fiscal year. Exports from North also increased by 48.33 percent to 428,235 tonnes during July-Sept 2023 compared with 288,712 tonnes exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by North based mills increased by 16.08 percent to 8.762 million tonnes during first three months of current financial year from 7.548 million tonnes during same period of last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South based mills during July-Sept 2023 were 1.789 million tonnes showing an increase of 33.18 percent over 1.343 million tonnes cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from South also increased by 81.07 percent to 1.322 million tonnes during July-Sept 2023 compared with 0.730 million tonnes exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South based mills increased by 50.05 percent to 3.111 million tonnes during first three months of current financial year from 2.073 million tonnes during same period of last financial year.

A spokesperson of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association mentioned that industry has immense potential to grab export markets provided the government gives relief in duties and taxes to curb the cost of production to make our product competitive in international markets. Coal is a major cost element and its import duty, that is 5 percent at present, needs to be abolished. We are also seriously concerned with the rising power tariff and petroleum prices, he added.