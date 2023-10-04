Chairman HCCI’s subcommittee of Traffic meets SP Traffic

HYDERABAD - On the directives of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adeel Siddiqui, Chairman of the Sub-committee of Traffic and Road Management Syed Ali Hassan Lajpal along with members Muhammad Adnan Khan and Muhammad Danish met with SP Traffic Ghulam Rasool Siyal and discussed the matters related to mutual interest. SP Traffic Ghulam Rasool Siyal said that police constables were performing their duty on busy roads, Schools, Colleges and main commercial markets and also assisting to maintain the smooth flow of vehicles on the roads. He said that traffic police sergeants and SO were monitoring the traffic system while the quick response force was also working for the restoration of traffic on emergency basis. He said that steps would be taken immediately for the restoration of traffic in those areas which were highlighted by the subcommittee of HCCI. Chairman Sub Committee Traffic and road management HCCI Syed Ali Hassan Lajpal appreciating the efforts of Traffic Police during the Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations said that traffic police constables had performed their duty honestly and hardworking. He on behalf of HCCI demanded to installation of traffic signals on populated roads including Labaik Chowk, Boston House, Latifabad and Risala Road Schools and steps should be taken to improve traffic flow in Cloth Market, Tower Market, Tilak Incline, Chotki Ghiti, Electronic market, Station Road and shama commercial areas.