Commissioner Sukkur visits Sachal Library Khairpur

SUKKUR - The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Samiuddin Siddiqui along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad Shah and Assistant Commissioner (AC), Syed Muhammad Ali Shah on Tuesday visited the Sachal Sarmast Sindh Government Library Khairpur. In-charge of Lincoln Corner gave a detailed briefing to the Divisional Commissioner about the academic activities in the library, the preparation of the students for the CSS and other competitive exams, including the placements of the students. Commissioner directed the DC Khairpur to arrange a program for the students who show outstanding performance in Khairpur and Sachal Sarmast Library, in which he himself will participate and nominate such students for awards. In order to provision further facilities, he directed the Librarian of Sachal Sarmast Library, that all the details may be submitted to DC Khairpur. Earlier, Commissioner Siddiqui planted a tree in the main garden of the library.