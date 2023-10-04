Cotton arrivals cross 5m bales, marking 71pc year-on-year growth

ISLAMABAD-A milestone in Pakistan’s cotton sector was reached as cotton arrivals for the year 2023 exceeded expectations, demonstrating remarkable growth in production.

Cotton arrivals as of September 30, 2023, soared to an impressive 5.0 million bales, representing an astounding 71 percent year-on-year growth. This accomplishment is a testament to the resilience and dedication of Pakistan’s farmers in overcoming the challenges posed by last year’s devastating floods.

Pakistan: 5.0 million bales, reflecting a remarkable 71 percent year-on-year increase. Punjab: 2.1 million bales, registering a commendable 34 percent year-on-year growth.

Sindh: 3.0 million bales, achieving an outstanding 113 percent year-on-year surge.

To recall, the cotton production sector faced a substantial setback last year, experiencing a 34 percent year-on-year decline due to the massive flooding that affected the country. However, this year’s outstanding performance has not only surpassed the previous year’s figures but also exceeded expectations.

Dr Gohar Ejaz, Minister for Commerce, expressed his optimism for the cotton sector, stating, “Cotton arrivals crossing the 5 million bales mark on October 1, 2023, is a momentous achievement for Pakistan. Last year, our total crop was 5 million bales, and this year, we are anticipating a bumper crop of 12 million bales. This remarkable growth showcases the dedication and hard work of our farmers and the resilience of our cotton industry. The Ministry of Commerce remains committed to supporting and promoting the cotton sector in Pakistan, recognising its indispensable role in the country’s economic development and global competitiveness.”