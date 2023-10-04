DC constitutes committees for resolving people problems

HYDERABAD-Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi has constituted committees led by Assistant Commissioners on the taluka level for resolving related issues and ensuring the provision of facilities in the Health and Education department.

In this connection a meeting was held under chair Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui on Tuesday. In the meeting Officers of the Health and Education Department were directed to submit a list of the required facilities in their respective departments so that efforts could be made for ensuring provision of such facilities. He further said that in order to review the supply of water, drainage and other facilities an inspection will be carried out and a weekly report regarding those issues would be submitted every Monday to the CM Secretariat, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner offices.