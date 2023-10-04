Driver of Hafiz Hamdullah passes away days after explosion

Inayatullah, the driver of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) leader, Hafiz Hamdullah, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The deceased who was being treated at a private hospital in Karachi, had suffered serious injuries during a motorcycle bomb blast last month near the Pringabad area of Mastung, Quetta. After the blast, Inayatullah had been shifted to the Civil Hospital Quetta, however, sensing his condition the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan got him shifted to the Agha Khan Hospital in Karachi.

The JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah and scores of other people had also sustained wounds in the blast. Mr Hamdullah had also been transferred to the Agha Khan Hospital.