ECP decides to invite foreign observers for general elections

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] yes­terday decided to ask the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to invite international observers for up­coming general elections. “The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan [ECP] will write a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to invite international observers for upcoming general polls,” this was decided in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The top electoral body has reached consensus to expedite the cases of those international ob­servers who have already made requests to ob­serve the electoral process. The ECP’s chief, for the general elections, had also recently held sepa­rate meetings with US Ambassador Donald Blome and British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriot over the upcoming polls in the country.

On Tuesday, the commission also directed to con­vene an Inter Ministerial Meeting on 16th of this month in which a course of action will be decided on this issue. The electoral watchdog accorded approval to the code of conduct for International Observers and also allowed it to publish on priority basis. Mat­ters related to the upcoming general elections were also discussed in the meeting and directives were issued to finalize all matters as per schedule related to elections. Though the election commission of Paki­stan has announced a tentative schedule for the polls but still not announced date for the general elections.

Though the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] is set to hold discussion with political parties over code of conduct for the upcoming polls, most of the political parties will stress the election regulatory body to announce the date of general elections. PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MQM, JUI-F and PTI have been demanding the election schedule from ECP. The political parties in the country have agreed to participate in a second round of consultations re­garding the code of conduct for the upcoming gen­eral elections, scheduled to be held on 11th October.