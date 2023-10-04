Ex-CM Buzdar, other PTI leaders accused of seeking hefty bribe

ISLAMABAD - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of illegal housing society ‘Blue World City’ Chaudhry Saad Nazir has accused PTI’s former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar of demanding a hefty bribe from him for issuance of NOC and land revenue report in favour of his housing society.
He also hurled corruption allegations against other leadership of PTI including Mirza Shehzad Akbar, the ex-chief of Assets Recovery Unit and close aide of former prime minister Imran Khan, Syed Wajid Bukhari, the father of Syed Zulfi Bukhari, former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, ex-federal minister on aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, MNA Amir Mehmood Kiani, MPA Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and former chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza for declaring his housing city as legal.
Ch Saad Nazir was addressing a presser at the National Press Club here on Tuesday. He was flanked by Director Blue World City and aspirant for N-League ticket Chaudhry Nahim Ijaz.
Ch Saad said that the PTI leadership had created hurdles for him in getting the NOC from the relevant department for his housing society. He said that Usman Buzdar forced him to pay Rs280 million as bribe for the issuance of NOC and land revenue report in his favour.
He also accused former chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza of using negative tactics for conflicting loss to his project. “Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan also gave us very tough time during his presence in his office,” claimed Saad Nazir adding that Mirza Shehzad Akbar had headed all the NAB cases opened against his housing society project.
Likewise, Saad claimed, Syed Wajid Bukhari, the father of Syed Zulfi Bukhari, had demanded Rs 40 million from him for arranging a trip of Ertugral Ghazi to Blue World City site in 2021. “I am sure both the father and the son had barred the Turkish actor from visiting Blue World City and later on asked me for paying them bribe,” he said. “Another team of PTI leaders including Amir Mehmood Kiani, Imran Ismail and Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi also followed into the footprints of their seniors and forced me to bribe them for obtaining the NOC for Blue World City project,” said CEO Chaudhry Saad Nazir.