Ex-CM Buzdar, other PTI leaders accused of seeking hefty bribe

ISLAMABAD - Chief Executive Offi­cer (CEO) of illegal hous­ing society ‘Blue World City’ Chaudhry Saad Na­zir has accused PTI’s for­mer chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar of demanding a hefty bribe from him for issuance of NOC and land revenue re­port in favour of his hous­ing society.

He also hurled corrup­tion allegations against other leadership of PTI including Mirza She­hzad Akbar, the ex-chief of Assets Recovery Unit and close aide of for­mer prime minister Im­ran Khan, Syed Wajid Bukhari, the father of Syed Zulfi Bukhari, for­mer Governor Sindh Im­ran Ismail, ex-federal minister on aviation Ghu­lam Sarwar Khan, MNA Amir Mehmood Kiani, MPA Wasiq Qayyum Ab­basi and former chair­man RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza for declaring his housing city as legal.

Ch Saad Nazir was ad­dressing a presser at the National Press Club here on Tuesday. He was flanked by Director Blue World City and aspi­rant for N-League ticket Chaudhry Nahim Ijaz.

Ch Saad said that the PTI leadership had creat­ed hurdles for him in get­ting the NOC from the rel­evant department for his housing society. He said that Usman Buzdar forced him to pay Rs280 million as bribe for the issuance of NOC and land revenue report in his favour.

He also accused for­mer chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza of us­ing negative tactics for conflicting loss to his project. “Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan also gave us very tough time during his presence in his office,” claimed Saad Na­zir adding that Mirza She­hzad Akbar had headed all the NAB cases opened against his housing soci­ety project.

Likewise, Saad claimed, Syed Wajid Bukhari, the fa­ther of Syed Zulfi Bukhari, had demanded Rs 40 mil­lion from him for arrang­ing a trip of Ertugral Ghazi to Blue World City site in 2021. “I am sure both the father and the son had barred the Turkish actor from visiting Blue World City and later on asked me for paying them bribe,” he said. “Another team of PTI leaders including Amir Mehmood Kiani, Imran Is­mail and Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi also followed into the footprints of their se­niors and forced me to bribe them for obtaining the NOC for Blue World City project,” said CEO Chaudhry Saad Nazir.