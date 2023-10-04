Firdous Ashiq says Nawaz should face courts after returning to Pakistan

SIALKOT - Former federal minister and central leader of Istehkam - e- Pakistan Party (IPP) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, during her meeting with public delegations in Kobaychak, Sialkot, said Tuesday that people were waiting for Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and face the courts.
Dr Firdous emphasised the importance of unity in Pakistan, especially in the face of significant challenges. She called for politicians to set aside confrontational attitudes and focus on the country’s development and prosperity.
Firdous mentioned that the IPP had developed a manifesto aimed at improving people’s lives and fostering practical prosperity. She said this could lead Pakistan towards greatness and free its people from exploitation, making life easier for the poor. Firdous praised the leadership of Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan in pursuing the goals of the IPP.
EMPOWERING WOMEN THROUGH TECHNICAL TRAINING IN SIALKOT
Deputy Director of the Social Welfare and Treasury Department Ashfaq Nazr, who is an award winner of the Prime Minister’s Clean and Green Pakistan Index, has emphasised the importance of women’s technical training for national development and prosperity.
He stressed that women should equip themselves with education and technical skills to actively participate in various fields of life, as their participation is vital for the progress of Pakistan and the nation as a whole.