Wednesday, October 04, 2023
First robotic surgery performed at Karachi’s JPMC

Web Desk
12:50 PM | October 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

The first-ever robotic has been successfully performed at Karachi’s Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC).

JPMC director confirmed that a 34-year-old patient underwent a cutting-edge gallstone surgery utilizing the latest robotic technology.

Under the guidance of Jinnah Hospital’s Executive Director, Prof Dr. Shahid Rasool, a surgical team led by Dr. Saddam and Dr. Mansab conducted this pioneering operation with remarkable success, achieving completion in a mere 25 minutes, said JPMC spokesperson.

Robotic surgery, characterized as the latest advancement in surgical techniques, opens new horizons for general surgery.

It particularly shines as a minimally invasive and less painful alternative for lower abdomen procedures. The patient’s rapid recovery underscores the effectiveness of this innovative approach, he concluded.

Earlier, the first-ever robotic surgery in a public sector hospital was performed at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI), Lahore.

Punjab govt approves Safe City project for Rawalpindi

