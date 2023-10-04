FJWU hosts 2nd international conference on emerging trends in science, technology   

RAWALPINDI - The Faculty of Science and Technology at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) hosted second International Conference on Emerging Trends in Science and Technology (ICETST), informed varsity spokesperson. The event is scheduled from October 2nd to October 6th, 2023, she said. The inaugural ceremony of the conference was held at FJWU’s auditorium which was graced by the esteemed presence of Professor Dr. Shahid Munir, Chairperson of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), who served as the Chief Guest, and Professor Dr. Bushra Mirza, former Vice Chancellor of GC Women University Lahore, who held the distinguished position of Guest of Honour. ICETST 2023, with its focal theme of transcending boundaries in the dynamic world of science and technology, beckons academicians, professionals, and students from diverse disciplines to unite and partake in a vibrant exchange of knowledge, fostering invaluable networking opportunities, and engaging in insightful dialogues. This conference promises to be a nexus for collaboration, innovation, and the exploration of emerging trends in the realm of science and technology.