Wednesday, October 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FJWU hosts 2nd international conference on emerging trends in science, technology   

Israr Ahmad
October 04, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - The Faculty of Science and Technology at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) hosted second International Conference on Emerging Trends in Science and Technology (ICETST), informed varsity spokesperson. The event is scheduled from October 2nd to October 6th, 2023, she said. The inaugural ceremony of the conference was held at FJWU’s auditorium which was graced by the esteemed presence of Professor Dr. Shahid Munir, Chairperson of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), who served as the Chief Guest, and Professor Dr. Bushra Mirza, former Vice Chancellor of GC Women University Lahore, who held the distinguished position of Guest of Honour. ICETST 2023, with its focal theme of transcending boundaries in the dynamic world of science and technology, beckons academicians, professionals, and students from diverse disciplines to unite and partake in a vibrant exchange of knowledge, fostering invaluable networking opportunities, and engaging in insightful dialogues. This conference promises to be a nexus for collaboration, innovation, and the exploration of emerging trends in the realm of science and technology. 

Pakistan sets Nov 1 deadline for illegal immigrants to leave country

Tags:

Israr Ahmad

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1696318031.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023