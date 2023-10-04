FM Jilani to attend Trans-Himalaya Forum in China today

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will represent Pakistan at the third two-day Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation, beginning in China's Nyingchi city Wednesday.

The Trans-Himalaya Forum was initiated in 2018 to deepen practical cooperation among regional countries on diverse subjects, including geographical connectivity, environmental protection and ecological preservation.

The theme of this year’s Forum is “Ecological Civilization and Environmental Protection.”

The Foreign Minister will address the opening ceremony of the Trans-Himalaya Forum.