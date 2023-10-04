Four illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

KARACHI - The district West Police in continuation of crackdown against illegal immigrants arrested four illegal Afghan immigrants here on Tuesday. According to spokesman for district West Police, the illegal immigrants were arrested from the limits of Iqbal Market police station in two separate actions. Arrested were identified as Abdul Baqi, Qudratullah, Fazal and Fida. The criminal record of the arrested was being checked while a case had been registered and further investigations were underway.