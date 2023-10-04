Governor asks VCs to set up alumni associations

LAHORE - Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has directed the vice-chancellors (VCs) to set up alumni associations and career counseling offices in the universities. In a directive issued as chancellor of public sector universities here on Tuesday, he asked the VCs to organise Alumni homecoming celebrations and similar events, adding the alumni should be kept informed of university news and achievements through newsletters and social media.
The VCs are also required to engage alumni in fund-raising to support academic, infrastructure development and scholarship. The directive further desired the conduct of workshops, seminars and training sessions through career counseling offices to provide opportunities to the students to find jobs, internships, and placements in local and international markets. The Governor Punjab also asked the VCs to develop linkages with local and international industry for job placement and internship.