Governor asks VCs to set up alumni associations

LAHORE - Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehm­an has directed the vice-chancellors (VCs) to set up alumni associations and career counseling offices in the universities. In a directive issued as chancellor of public sector universi­ties here on Tuesday, he asked the VCs to organise Alumni homecoming cel­ebrations and similar events, adding the alumni should be kept informed of university news and achievements through newsletters and social media.

The VCs are also required to engage alumni in fund-raising to support academic, infrastructure develop­ment and scholarship. The directive further desired the conduct of work­shops, seminars and training ses­sions through career counseling of­fices to provide opportunities to the students to find jobs, internships, and placements in local and international markets. The Governor Punjab also asked the VCs to develop linkages with local and international industry for job placement and internship.