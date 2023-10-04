Wednesday, October 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Governor asks VCs to set up alumni associations

Governor asks VCs to set up alumni associations
Our Staff Reporter
October 04, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehm­an has directed the vice-chancellors (VCs) to set up alumni associations and career counseling offices in the universities. In a directive issued as chancellor of public sector universi­ties here on Tuesday, he asked the VCs to organise Alumni homecoming cel­ebrations and similar events, adding the alumni should be kept informed of university news and achievements through newsletters and social media.

The VCs are also required to engage alumni in fund-raising to support academic, infrastructure develop­ment and scholarship. The directive further desired the conduct of work­shops, seminars and training ses­sions through career counseling of­fices to provide opportunities to the students to find jobs, internships, and placements in local and international markets. The Governor Punjab also asked the VCs to develop linkages with local and international industry for job placement and internship.

Pakistan sets Nov 1 deadline for illegal immigrants to leave country

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1696318031.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023