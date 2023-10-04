HDA releases 2-month unpaid salaries to employees

HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has released the arrears of 2 unpaid salaries to the employees of the authority and its subsidiary Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA). The HDA’s spokesman informed here on Tuesday that soon after taking charge the new Director General of HDA Zahid Hussain Shar began to make efforts to arrange funds for the payment of previous unpaid salaries and pensions to the staff.

He recalled that the HDA and WASA had remained entangled in a perpetual state of suffering financial losses for the past many years owing to which the issues such as unpaid salaries had cropped up. “That crisis has blown out to the point that the HDA and WASA are unable to pay