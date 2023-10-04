House of former air vice marshal burgled

Rawalpindi-An unidentified robber burgled house of former air vice marshal in the limits of Police Station (PS) Civil Lines, informed sources on Tuesday. Police have registered a case against the robber on complaint of Muhammad Rafi Sheikh, the son of former AVM Abdul Rashid Sheikh (late) and began investigation with no arrest or recovery so far, they added.

According to sources, Muhammad Rafi Sheikh, an officer in Aviation Division and resident of Chaklala Scheme 1, lodged complaint with officials of PS Civil Lines stating an unknown robber broke into his house and made off with an air gun and commando upper of Islamabad police. He added the fleeing robber also cut the cage of parrots.

The complainant added the CCTV cameras recorded all the movements of unknown robber. The applicant appealed police to register case and to arrest the robber, sources said. Police lodged case and began investigation.

Meanwhile, Dolphin Force of Rawalpindi police shot and injured two suspected robbers during an exhange of fire in limits of PS Cannt, according to a police spokesman.

The detained robbers, identified as Ibrahim and Wahid, were moved to hospital for medical treatment by the police besides filing a case against them. According to him, Dolphin Force was on routine patrolling when they spotted suspected robbers riding on motorbikes. The cops siganled the suspects to stop for checking when they opened firing on police. The Dolphin Force also reteliated and shot and injured two robbers. Two other suspects managed to escape from the scene, the spokesman said. He said that a heavy contingent of police rushed to scene and cordoned off the area besides conducting search operation to arrest the two fleeing robbers. He added the detained robbers were involved in a series of street crimes and also wanted by police. CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the efforts of Dolphin Force.