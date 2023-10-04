IGP holds open court in city

LAHORE - In­spector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar held an open court at the Central Police Of­fice, heard the problems of citi­zens and police employees and issued orders for immediate redressal. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, taking action on the ap­plications of the citizens, sought reports from the relevant RPOs and DPOs and issued instruc­tions to provide relief and de­liver justice without delay. IG Punjab directed that the district police officers should take im­mediate action on the requests of the citizens and provide jus­tice to them, preferential ac­tion should be ensured on the requests of the poor, deserv­ing and elderly and women citizens. IG Punjab also heard the problems of the employ­ees presented in open court. IG Punjab said that all possible relief should be given accord­ing to merit on the applications related to transfer, posting, dis­cipline and welfare. IG Punjab also issued orders regarding the problems of Ghazis and the families of employees who died during the service. IG said that after solving the problems of the force, we can demand bet­ter performance from them.Dr. Usman Anwar further said that along with the martyrs, the families of the employees who died during the service should also be taken care of, and all possible relief should be pro­vided to them.