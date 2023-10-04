IGP holds open court in city

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar held an open court at the Central Police Office, heard the problems of citizens and police employees and issued orders for immediate redressal. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, taking action on the applications of the citizens, sought reports from the relevant RPOs and DPOs and issued instructions to provide relief and deliver justice without delay. IG Punjab directed that the district police officers should take immediate action on the requests of the citizens and provide justice to them, preferential action should be ensured on the requests of the poor, deserving and elderly and women citizens. IG Punjab also heard the problems of the employees presented in open court. IG Punjab said that all possible relief should be given according to merit on the applications related to transfer, posting, discipline and welfare. IG Punjab also issued orders regarding the problems of Ghazis and the families of employees who died during the service. IG said that after solving the problems of the force, we can demand better performance from them.Dr. Usman Anwar further said that along with the martyrs, the families of the employees who died during the service should also be taken care of, and all possible relief should be provided to them.