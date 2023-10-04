IHC orders police not to arrest PTI lawyer

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday stopped the authorities from arresting Sher Afzal Marawat Advocate, a member of PTI’s legal team, without its prior approval. Justice Arbab Muhammad Ta­hir heard the case seeking de­tails of cases against the pe­titioner. During the course of proceedings, the petition­er Sher Afzal Marawat ap­peared before the court along with his lawyer Adil Aziz Qazi. The court asked the police to present the details of cases against the lawyer. The court also asked the respondents that whether the name of the petitioner was on ECL or not. The court stopped the ar­rest of the lawyer without its approval and adjourned the hearing of the case till Friday.