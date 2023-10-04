IHC removes objections over Bushra Bibi’s petitionfor Imran security

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday removed Registrar Office objections over PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s spouse Bushra Bibi’s petition for the security and protection of her husband in prison.
A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of Bushra Bibi’s petition. After hearing the arguments, the IHC Chief Justice removed the registrar office objections over the petition and fixed it for hearing on October 5.
Justice Aamer said in his written order that office has raised objections to the filing of the instant petition which are reflected at Serial Nos. 11 & 37 of the objection sheet.
Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the relief prayed for is different from the one made in writ petition No.2471- 2023, hence the office objections are not sustainable.
The bench observed, “In view of submissions made by learned counsel for the petitioner, the office objections are overruled. The office is directed to number the petition and fix the same on 05.10.2023.”