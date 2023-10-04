IHC removes objections over Bushra Bibi’s petitionfor Imran security

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday removed Registrar Office objections over PTI Chairman Im­ran Khan’s spouse Bushra Bibi’s petition for the security and protection of her husband in prison.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of Bushra Bibi’s petition. After hearing the argu­ments, the IHC Chief Justice removed the regis­trar office objections over the petition and fixed it for hearing on October 5.

Justice Aamer said in his written order that of­fice has raised objections to the filing of the in­stant petition which are reflected at Serial Nos. 11 & 37 of the objection sheet.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the relief prayed for is different from the one made in writ petition No.2471- 2023, hence the office objections are not sustainable.

The bench observed, “In view of submissions made by learned counsel for the petitioner, the office objections are overruled. The office is di­rected to number the petition and fix the same on 05.10.2023.”