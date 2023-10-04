Inam, Waqar win doubles title in M Sabir Naib Havaldar Shaheed Tennis 

LAHORE - Inam ul Haq and Waqar Nisar showcased their tennis prowess by clinching 40 plus doubles title in the M Sabir Naib Havaldar Shaheed Tennis Tournament, defeating Imran Ahmed and Asad Khan in a commanding straight-set final. Prior to their doubles win, Inam Ul Haq demonstrated his tennis excellence once again in the 60+ singles final, prevailing over Tahir Khursheed with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-2. The tournament’s prize distribution ceremony was graced by the presence of chief guest Ishfaq Chauhan, who distributed prizes among the deserving players and expressed his appreciation for PLTA and Inam’s dedication in organizing this memorable event, paying homage to the tournament’s namesake, Shahuda. Tournament Director Inam ul Haq thanked the chief guest for taking the time to grace the occasion and also expressed his gratitude to PLTA Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Rao and Secretary Rashid Malik for their generous support in conducting these events. Earlier in another tournament, Inam ul Haq and Imran Ahmad won the men’s double final in Sepoi Muhammad Shoaib Shaheed Tennis Tournament played at Westridge Club Rawalpindi. They beat Salman Tariq and Hassan Ishak by 6-2, 6-2. Dr Shafiq Awan graced the occasion as chief guest and gave away the prizes to the players. In 60 plus single, Inam ul Haq won the final by beating Syed Iftikhar Ahmad in straight set 6-1, 6-1. The chief guest appreciated efforts of Inam ul Haq and PLTA for holding Shuhadaas Tournaments. Tournament Director Inam ul Haq thanked the chief guest for sparing time for the prize distribution ceremony.