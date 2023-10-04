Inam, Waqar win doubles title in M Sabir Naib Havaldar Shaheed Tennis 

LAHORE - Inam ul Haq and Waqar Nisar showcased their tennis prow­ess by clinching 40 plus dou­bles title in the M Sabir Naib Havaldar Shaheed Tennis Tournament, defeating Imran Ahmed and Asad Khan in a commanding straight-set fi­nal. Prior to their doubles win, Inam Ul Haq demonstrated his tennis excellence once again in the 60+ singles final, pre­vailing over Tahir Khursheed with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-2. The tournament’s prize distri­bution ceremony was graced by the presence of chief guest Ishfaq Chauhan, who distrib­uted prizes among the deserv­ing players and expressed his appreciation for PLTA and Inam’s dedication in organiz­ing this memorable event, paying homage to the tourna­ment’s namesake, Shahuda. Tournament Director Inam ul Haq thanked the chief guest for taking the time to grace the occasion and also expressed his gratitude to PLTA Chair­man Iftikhar Ahmed Rao and Secretary Rashid Malik for their generous support in con­ducting these events. Earlier in another tournament, Inam ul Haq and Imran Ahmad won the men’s double final in Sepoi Muhammad Shoaib Shaheed Tennis Tournament played at Westridge Club Rawalpindi. They beat Salman Tariq and Hassan Ishak by 6-2, 6-2. Dr Shafiq Awan graced the occa­sion as chief guest and gave away the prizes to the players. In 60 plus single, Inam ul Haq won the final by beating Syed Iftikhar Ahmad in straight set 6-1, 6-1. The chief guest appreciated efforts of Inam ul Haq and PLTA for hold­ing Shuhadaas Tournaments. Tournament Director Inam ul Haq thanked the chief guest for sparing time for the prize distribution ceremony.