Inciting violence in the name of religion not to be tolerated, says CM Mohsin

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to review the steps taken for the protec­tion of life and property of the people in the province.

It was decided that stringent action would be taken against those inciting violence in the name of religion and every pos­sible step will be taken to stop the financing of such elements. Additionally, individuals aiding wrongdoers will face intensi­fied scrutiny, with no excep­tions for those operating out­side the bounds of the law.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered an organised crackdown on mis­creants and criminal gangs, emphasizing that no faction or gang would be permitted to disrupt the peace of the prov­ince. IG police briefed about the law and order situation in the province, along with updates on legal action taken against miscreants. The meeting also paid tribute to the valiant po­licemen who thwarted a terror­ist attack on the Kundal check post in Mianwali.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, chief sec­retary, ACS, secretary law, ACS (Home), Addl IG (Spe­cial Branch), CCPO, secretary prosecution, Addl IG (CTD), high officials and representa­tives from law enforcement agencies attended the meet­ing while RPOs participated through video link.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF 4 CHILDREN’S MURDER

Punjab Caretaker Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi has ex­pressed a deep sense of sor­row and grief over the brutal murder of four innocent chil­dren in Kahna. The chief min­ister directed to take strict le­gal action against the accused father. “I have been deeply saddened over the horrific in­cident and the perpetrator will not escape from the detrimen­tal punishment,” he added.

CM PINS PROMOTIONAL BADGES TO CSO

Hamza Amanullah, Chief Se­curity Officer (CSO) of Care­taker Chief Minister Punjab has been promoted to the rank of Senior SP. Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and IG Police Usman Anwar pinned the badges to Hamza Amanullah as Senior SP. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi felici­tated Hamza Amanullah and expressed his best wishes for his continued success in his new role. CCPO Bilal Kamyana was also present.