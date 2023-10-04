I am writing this letter to make the higher authorities aware of the layman’s suffering. The topic is known to everyone, and it is the burning question between the government and the people: inflation. Inflation has been increasing day by day; prices are getting higher and higher, but salaries remain the same as before. The poor are becoming poorer. The price of gasoline has been increasing for the past few days.
Middle-class people are facing huge problems buying groceries. Education fees have risen, and it is gradually becoming impossible for white-collar people to educate their children. People are jobless, which is leading to suicide attempts. The children of poor people have become victims of inferiority complexes. Every common man is suffering due to this continuous increase in the prices of daily commodities. The fares of autos and cabs have increased due to the increase in the price of gasoline, making it difficult for people to travel as well.
Now it’s high time that the authorities take some responsibility for the poor ones; their people need them. This inflation should be controlled, or else it will destroy us, or we will face a huge loss of some impulsive adults.
YUSRA M. ASLAM,
Karachi.