IPP pledges not to leave people alone in testing times

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday the party would not leave the people alone in the testing times, especially when all and sundry were hit hard by the rising inflation and electricity bills.

Talking to the media, she said the party was working for political and economic stability in the country.

She stated the IPP would hold rallies in Chunian and Pakpattan, besides opening its office in Jhang.

The IPP leader said elections were going to be held and the IPP would also contest with all its energies.

Suicide bombers, dollars’ movement and drug peddlers were being controlled from the abroad, she said adding that the apex committees’ measures were praiseworthy.