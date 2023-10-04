Islamabad admin launches 7-day anti-polio campaign

Islamabad-Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Tuesday launched a seven-day anti-polio vaccination campaign, targeting children under the age of five.

The campaign is being led by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, with Additional Deputy Commissioner East Usman Ashraf overseeing the polio campaign teams in different areas of the city, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabassum said.

On the second day of the campaign, Additional Deputy Commissioner East Usman Ashraf visited the polio campaign teams in different areas of Islamabad to assess their progress and ensure that all eligible children are being vaccinated. He urged parents to cooperate with the polio workers and give two drops of polio vaccine to their children.

“The anti-polio campaign will continue for seven days from today,” Ashraf said in a statement.

The polio workers, polio teams and other teams are going door to door in Islamabad to administer polio vaccine to children under the age of five.

ADC Ashraf also urged the parents to play their role in making Pakistan a polio-free country.

“Polio is a crippling and incurable disease, but it can be prevented with two drops of polio vaccine,he said.”

Please cooperate with the polio workers and get your children vaccinated.

The anti-polio campaign is a critical step in Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate the disease.

The anti-polio campaign is being supported by the Government of Pakistan, the World Health Organization, and other international partners.

