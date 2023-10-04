Islamabad police carry out anti-riot training exercise

Islamabad-Following the special direction of Islamabad Capital City Police (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police carried out special anti-riot training exercises in order to cope with any situation related to peace and security, a public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He said that, during these training exercises, police personnel demonstrated their skills to maintain peace, safeguarding public and private properties, confronting criminal elements, and effecting arrests, while the use of water cannons and other advanced techniques were also demonstrated.

The police officials successfully demonstrated their ability to disperse any unlawful protests using six different formations. These formations encompassed various tactics and techniques to effectively manage and control such situations. These formations were designed to equip the police officials with the ability to disperse any unlawful protests using various tactics, including line formations, roof formations, circle formations, V formations, water cannon formations, and special formations. The special anti-riot training exercises were carried out to further elevate the preparedness of officers and officials to handle any potential law and order crisis effectively. These exercises are being conducted under the supervision of the DSP Anti-Riot Unit at the Police Lines Headquarters. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that, the purpose of these training exercises is to modernize the training of police officers, ensuring ease and better facilities for the citizens. He further emphasized that such training sessions will continue in the future to empower every officer and officials within the Islamabad Capital Police, allowing them to serve the community more effectively.