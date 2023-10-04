Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Karachi included in Road to Makkah project: Religious Affairs Minister Aneeq Ahmad

Web Desk
8:49 PM | October 04, 2023
 Minister of Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed said that his visit to Saudi Arabia was a success story, praising the inclusion of Karachi in the Road to Makkah project.

The minister promised more facilities for Pakistani pilgrims under the project. Only seven countries have been included in the project worldwide so far.

During his visit, Minister Ahmed held meetings with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki and Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami Regional Director Saad al-Harsi.

Minister Aneeq Ahmed emphasised the groundbreaking of the Seerat Museum in Islamabad.

The foundation stone for this project, spanning 8,000 square meters, will be laid by Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami Secretary General Abdul Karim Al-Essa.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki pledged to further improve pilgrim facilities during the upcoming Hajj.  

