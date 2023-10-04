Kh Asif says Nawaz will be given historic welcome on his return to Pakistan

SIALKOT - Former Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, addressing an organisational meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) here on Tuesday, said party supremo Nawaz Sharif will be given a rousing and historic welcome on his return on October 21.
He said Sharif’s return will be a significant event, and he would be welcomed with great enthusiasm and support from the people.
Khawaja Asif stated that elder Sharif’s return on October 21 was a momentous occasion for the party and its supporters. He recalled Nawaz Sharif’s earlier return to Pakistan in 2018, despite the knowledge that he would be arrested upon arrival. Nawaz Sharif has previously served as Prime Minister three times and is now returning to play an active role in Pakistani politics.
Asif urged people not to create an atmosphere of uncertainty and emphasized that electoral constituencies have been established. He highlighted the importance of the upcoming elections and called for unity among party workers.
Saira Afzal Tarar, the Coordinator of the Gujranwala Division of the PML-N, also addressed the gathering. She encouraged party workers to prepare for Nawaz Sharif’s arrival and organize a grand reception. The party has set targets for collecting five thousand workers from provincial constituencies to welcome Nawaz Sharif on October 21.
Many other party leaders and members expressed their commitment to attending the welcome event in Lahore to support their leader Nawaz Sharif.