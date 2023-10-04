Kh Asif says Nawaz will be given historic welcome on his return to Pakistan

SIALKOT - Former Defence Minister Kha­waja Asif, addressing an organ­isational meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) here on Tuesday, said party su­premo Nawaz Sharif will be given a rousing and historic welcome on his return on October 21.

He said Sharif’s return will be a significant event, and he would be welcomed with great en­thusiasm and support from the people.

Khawaja Asif stated that el­der Sharif’s return on October 21 was a momentous occasion for the party and its support­ers. He recalled Nawaz Sharif’s earlier return to Pakistan in 2018, despite the knowledge that he would be arrested upon arrival. Nawaz Sharif has previ­ously served as Prime Minister three times and is now return­ing to play an active role in Pak­istani politics.

Asif urged people not to cre­ate an atmosphere of uncertain­ty and emphasized that elec­toral constituencies have been established. He highlighted the importance of the upcoming elections and called for unity among party workers.

Saira Afzal Tarar, the Co­ordinator of the Gujranwala Division of the PML-N, also addressed the gathering. She encouraged party workers to prepare for Nawaz Sharif’s arrival and organize a grand reception. The party has set targets for collecting five thou­sand workers from provincial constituencies to welcome Nawaz Sharif on October 21.

Many other party leaders and members expressed their com­mitment to attending the wel­come event in Lahore to support their leader Nawaz Sharif.