Wednesday, October 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Khawar Maneka sent to jail on judicial remand

Khawar Maneka sent to jail on judicial remand
Web Desk
3:46 PM | October 04, 2023
National

A local court in Okara on Wednesday sent Khawar Maneka, the ex-husband of former first lady Bushra Bibi, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in corruption case.

Senior Civil Judge, Abrar Ali Khan, heard the case and rejected police request seeking an extension in the physical remand of Mankea.

According to anti-corruption, Khawar Maneka got a marriage hall and some shops constructed ‘illegally’ on the land of a cemetery in Haveli Lakha. On the reference of the Okara deputy commissioner, an inquiry is underway against him.

On September 25, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested Khawar Farid Maneka, ex-husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, on illegal construction charges in Lahore.

An ACE spokesperson confirmed the arrest of Maneka saying that he was apprehended on charges of illegally constructing a marriage hall on the cemetery land.

Maneka is a senior official of Customs department, belonging to Pakpattan and is a spiritual devotee of the 13th century mystic Baba Farid Ganj Shakkar.

Auto industry turns the corner after sales slump

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1696385154.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023