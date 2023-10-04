Wednesday, October 04, 2023
KPCIP to modernise water, sanitation service: Minister

Our Staff Reporter
October 04, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker Minister for Local Government, Rural Development, and Public Health Engineering departments, Engineer Amir Durrani, has highlighted the transformative potential of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) in enhancing water and sanitation services delivery in five divisional cities of the province.

During a recent visit to the KPCIP office in Peshawar, Minister Amir Durrani emphasized the importance of the project in elevating the standards of water supply, sewerage, and sanitation systems in KP cities. 

He noted that these improvements would not only benefit the health of citizens but also contribute to environmental well-being.

The KPCIP is an ambitious undertaking, with support from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. It aims to address critical challenges such as climate change, dwindling groundwater levels, and escalating health concerns in urban areas. The project encompasses five major cities: Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Abbottabad, and Mingora.

One of the key initiatives under the project is the Swat Greater Water Supply Scheme, which involves treating water from the River Swat and distributing it to residents of Mingora City. Additionally, streams and springs in these cities will be channelled to treatment plants, ensuring safe and accessible drinking water for households.

Our Staff Reporter

