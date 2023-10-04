Mega City Nowshera Housing Project enters inaugural phase

Peshawar - The Mega City Nowshera Housing Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is making significant strides as it enters its inaugural phase, with a focus on accelerating development and expanding housing options. The Special Assistant to the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Housing and Transport, Zafar Ullah Umarzai, recently convened a meeting to highlight the importance of expediting the project’s first phase and ensuring its timely completion.

The Mega City Nowshera housing scheme, managed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority (KPHA), covers an expansive area of 1,000 acres, with potential for further expansion. The project officially launched and advertised after receiving approval from the Election Commission of Pakistan, has already garnered significant interest, with 3,503 applications received.

What sets this housing project apart is its commitment to providing not just housing but also ample green spaces, parks, and public amenities. This holistic approach recognizes the importance of balanced urban planning, aiming to create a sustainable and livable environment for its residents.

During the meeting, key aspects of the project were discussed, including the infrastructure requirements for Phase I. This involves road construction, utility provision (electricity, telecommunications, gas), protective walls, and other essential elements that will ensure the development’s functionality and convenience.

The Mega City project is not just a housing endeavour but a comprehensive vision for a modern and well-planned community. As the project progresses, its impact is expected to extend beyond housing to job creation and economic development. It is estimated that the scheme will generate approximately 250,000 jobs in the industrial sector, providing a significant boost to the local economy.

Additionally, the project aligns with broader regional development goals, as highlighted by Minister Umarzai. He emphasized the revolutionary Rashakai Economic Zone project, another pivotal initiative in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is set to further accelerate economic growth and create opportunities for the region.