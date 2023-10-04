Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov win Nobel Prize in Chemistry for research in quantum dots

3:42 PM | October 04, 2023
Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, and Alexei Ekimov were jointly awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday "for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots."

"The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2023 rewards the discovery and development of quantum dots, nanoparticles so tiny that their size determines their properties," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

"These smallest components of nanotechnology now spread their light from televisions and LED lamps, and can also guide surgeons when they remove tumour tissue, among many other things."

