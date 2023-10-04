Naqvi reviews law, order situation in Punjab

Lahore - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to review the steps taken for the protection of life and property of the people in the province.

It was decided that stringent action would be taken against those inciting violence in the name of religion and every possible step will be taken to stop the financing of such elements. Additionally, individuals aiding wrongdoers will face intensified scrutiny, with no exceptions for those operating outside the bounds of the law.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered an organised crackdown on miscreants and criminal gangs, emphasizing that no faction or gang would be permitted to disrupt the peace of the province.

IGP Punjab briefed about the law and order situation in the province, along with updates on legal action taken against miscreants. The meeting also paid tribute to the valiant policemen who thwarted a terrorist attack on the Kundal Check Post in Mianwali.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, ACS, secretary law, ACS (Home), Addl IG (Special Branch), CCPO, secretary prosecution, Addl IG (CTD), high officials and representatives from law enforcement agencies attended the meeting while RPOs participated through video link.

CM takes notice of 4 children’s murder

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the brutal murder of four innocent children in Kahna.

The Chief Minister directed to take strict legal action against the accused father. “I have been deeply saddened over the horrific incident and the perpetrator will not escape from the detrimental punishment,” he added.

CM pins promotional badges to CSO

Hamza Amanullah, Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab has been promoted to the rank of Senior SP.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and IG Police Usman Anwar pinned the badges to Hamza Amanullah as Senior SP.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi felicitated Hamza Amanullah and expressed his best wishes for his continued success in his new role. CCPO Bilal Kamyana was also present.