Naseem Shah undergoes shoulder surgery

Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah, who was injured in the match against India in the Asia Cup, on Wednesday underwent successful shoulder surgery in London.

According to doctors, the surgery of Naseem Shah continued for half an hour and the pacer has been advised to take proper rest for four to six weeks.

They further said that Naseem Shah could start his practice after completing the rest period.

Naseem Shah Shah suffered a shoulder injury during the recently held Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

The pacer was heartbroken over not being part of the squad selected for the ICC Men’s World Cup.

“With a heavy heart, I’m sharing that I will not be part of this amazing team that will be representing our beloved country,” the right-arm pacer posted on X after the announcement of the squad for the World Cup.

“While I’m disappointed, I believe everything is in Allah’s hands. InshahAllah will be on the field very soon.”