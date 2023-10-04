National Health Card App officially launched in Islamabad

Minister for National Health Services Dr. Nadeem Jan launched an App of National Health Card in Islamabad on Wednesday, stressing it is aimed at empowering the people to organize their visits to hospitals.

He said the App developed in cooperation with NADRA will also help get the feedback from patients on the services they received.

The Health Minister said we are trying to bring innovation in the health insurance scheme. He said it is our effort to come up with a universal health insurance scheme after consultations with the provinces.

He said we also plan to incorporate OPD services in the health insurance scheme. For the poorest of the poor, these services will be free of cost but those who can afford will have to make co-payments. He however clarified that this contribution will be modest in size.

Nadeem Jan said that it is also effort of the caretaker government to improve the quality of public healthcare services. He said this will restore public confidence on the public health facilities.

The Minister for National Health Services said a two-day global health security summit is being hosted by Pakistan on the 1st of December with the aim to collectively respond to the pandemics.

