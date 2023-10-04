Nawaz has vast record of completing development projects: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Stand­ing Committee for Defense Mushahid Hussain Syed on Tuesday said that Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has vast record of completing development projects in Pakistan. A large number of people like working style of Nawaz Sharif, he said while talking to a private televi­sion channel. Nawaz Sharif, he said had a glorious pe­riod of launching China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and construction of motorways. CPEC is a game changer, he said adding that Pakistan’s geographical situ­ation demands to work with regional nations to bring prosperity for the people of this country. We have a high ratio of young talented men and women, he said adding there is an urgent need to utilize the potential of these educated and skilled genders for achieving fast growth for Pakistan. To a question about leadership qualities, he said it was very difficult time for for­mer Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to decide testing nu­clear bombs in response of India. “Credit goes to Nawaz Sharif for making Pakistan a nuclear power state on May 28, 1998, “ he said. Comment­ing on participation of Paki­stan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in the general elections, he said all the political parties should take part in the politics and contest elections. He, howev­er said that those who found involved in serious cases should be barred from play­ing politics. About Pakistan Peoples Party’s political role with Nawaz party, he said that PPP and PML-N, could not work together on charter of democracy (CoD).