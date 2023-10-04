Nawaz will return to country with protective bail: Rana Sana

Dispels rumours party supremo’s return to country part of any deal.

LAHORE - If Imran Khan had not been ousted from power Pakistan would have defaulted, said former federal minister and se­nior leader of Muslim League-Nawaz (PNL-N) Rana Sanaullah while holding a press conference after chairing the party meeting regarding the welcome preparation on the return of PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday.

He further stated that individuals of a particular political party involved in May 9 arson attacks against Pakistan should not be spared at any cost. Criti­cizing PTI chief, he said Imran ended up in jail due to his own deeds as he committed a heinous crime against the defence of Pakistan. The PML-N leader said Nawaz popularity and vote bank was still intact, adding PML-N support among masses remained firm despite the worst of times. Rana Sana said for­mer prime minister will file a bail ap­plication before appearing in court. He said Nawaz would “surrender to the court” upon his return from London. He said Nawaz would return to the country with protective bail, for which his par­ty’s legal team had made preparations.

The PML-N recalled that despite international pressure Nawaz , hon­oured the nation through the devel­opment of nuclear weapons. This bold step was celebrated across the entire Muslim world. When Nawaz came to power back in 2013 the country was suppressed under the ailments of terrorism and loadshed­ding but through determination and hard work he steered the country out of crises. During his four-year tenure, Nawaz put Pakistan on the track of prosperity and development. Had it been completed, Pakistan would have been included in the list of G20 coun­tries back in 2017, he claimed.

Referring to the past political events, he said Pakistan fell into worst turmoil because Nawaz was ousted from pow­er through unfair means and a puppet was awarded the power. Sanaullah dispelled speculations that the party supremo’s return to the country was part of any deal. Informing about the details regarding Nawaz’s return, PML-N leader asserted that Nawaz’s return to Pakistan on Oct 21st was eminent.