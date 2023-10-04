Over 100,000 patients receive free treatment in GDA Hospital

Gwadar - The GDA Hospital Gwadar has made significant strides in addressing the primary healthcare needs of the local community, having provided medical treatment to over 100,000 patients in the past year, with a primary focus on maternal and child health issues.

During a meeting held here, Dr Aftab Ahmad, the Head of Indus Campus at GDA Hospital, presented a comprehensive progress report to the Director General of GDA, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambarani, and Dr Shahzad Alam, the Health Consultant to the Chief Minister of Balochistan.

Last year, the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) entered into a strategic partnership with Indus Hospital, a trusted name in the realm of social services and healthcare.

Under the agreement, the management of GDA Hospital was handed over to Indus Hospital, ensuring the delivery of top-tier healthcare services to the local population.

“Over the past year, our hospital has played a pivotal role in providing free healthcare services to the residents of Gwadar, making a significant impact on the local community’s well-being,” said Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambarani.

According to the statistics presented by Dr Aftab Ahmad during the meeting, a total of 99,309 individuals sought medical attention at the Outdoor Patient Departments (OPDs) of GDA Hospital in the past year.

Out of them, 47,379 were females who visited the Family Medicine Clinic, while 30,989 patients sought care at consulting clinics.

Additionally, 20,941 individuals sought medical attention in the Emergency Room (ER) department of the hospital.

Likewise, a total of 3,642 patients were admitted to the hospital for the treatment of various ailments.

During this period, 1,094 women visited the hospital to deliver their children. The hospital also conducted 1,077 general surgeries for patients from the local population.

An impressive total of 102,168 laboratory tests were conducted over the past year.

These tests served as the basis for providing high-quality treatment to patients, including the provision of free medications when necessary.