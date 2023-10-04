Pakistan to deport illegal immigrants after Nov 1 deadline

NAP apex body decides movement at Afghan border will be subject to passport, visa n Task force formed to seize properties, businesses of illegal residents n Those spreading propaganda will be dealt with under cyber laws n No room for armed political organisations or groups in country.
All illegal immigrants have 28 days to leave Pakistan: Solangi.
ISLAMABAD - The Apex Committee of the National Action Plan on Tuesday resolved to expel all illegal foreign residents from the country and take strict action against their businesses and properties. A task force has also been constituted to scrutinise and do away with fake identity cards and business activities.
According to a press statement issued by PM Office on Tuesday, the committee met under Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar in the chair and also decided to widen the scope of ongoing action against illegal activities like drug smuggling, hoarding, smuggling of currency and eatables, illegal money transfer and power theft.
Attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, relevant federal ministers, provincial chief ministers and heads of civil and military law enforcement agencies, the Apex Committee decided that movement at the border would be subject to the passport and visa, in order to document the processes.
The task force that would work under the Interior Ministry would help scrutinize the fake identity cards, businesses and properties in order to get rid of the same. The participants of the meeting reviewed the internal security situation in the country with a view to overcome the challenges durably. They resolved that despite all odds, the government would ensure the implementation of the Constitution and the law as per the public aspirations.
The forum reiterated that the use of force was only the state’s mandate and no individual or group would be allowed to use the same. Besides, there was no room for armed political organisations or groups and the people involved in such activities would be dealt with strictly. In the meeting, it was also highlighted that Islam is a religion of peace and the state would never allow anyone to interpret the religion just to serve its own political interests. The rights and religious freedom of the minorities were the components of Islam and Constitution of Pakistan and the state would ensure their provision.
The Apex Committee stressed that those spreading propaganda and disinformation, should be dealt with strictly under cyber laws. The participants were informed that technical procedures were being devised for the awareness and implementation of the laws, which were being promulgated keeping in view the observance of the law and the convenience of the people.
The forum reiterated its resolve that the principles of faith, unity and discipline would be followed in the true spirit and tireless efforts would continue for the development of the country. The caretaker government on Tuesday said all illegal immigrants including Afghan nationals should leave the country by November 1 warning that those failing to do so would be deported to their respective countries after the deadline.
Addressing a press conference here, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti said that the decision was taken in the meeting of the Apex Committee on the National Action Plan (NAP) held with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar in the chair.
The meeting also decided that a task force would scrutinise fake identity cards illegally issued to foreign nationals, and their businesses and properties in Pakistan, he said. Giving details of the high level huddle, the interior minister said that movement at the borders would only be subject to the passport and visa after November 1.
‘SUICIDE ATTACKS BY AFGHAN NATIONALS’
Bugti said that some 1.73 million unregistered Afghans were currently illegally living in the country. He said as many as 24 suicide attacks have taken place in Balochistan since January and pointed out that 14 of the suicide attacks out of total were carried by Afghan nationals.
He said a deadline had been given to illegal immigrants to voluntarily return to their countries and said those failing to do it will be deported by law enforcement agencies (LEAs).
Bugti said the same deadline would apply for entry into Pakistan without a passport or visa. He further said that people would not be able to enter the country without valid travel documents after Nov 1.
He said that e-tazkiras (electronic Afghan identity cards) would be accepted till October 31 and afterwards passport and visa policy would apply for all. Furthermore, the minister said Nov 1 onwards an operation would be started by a task force already created in the interior ministry, that would target illegal properties and businesses owned by illegal immigrants or that were being run in collaboration with Pakistanis
“Our intelligence agencies and LEAs will find them and the authorities will seize those properties and businesses.” Bugti said DNA testing would also be utilised to detect such people who had got Pakistani identity cards despite not being Pakistani. The minister said a universal helpline number and a web portal were also being launched for people to come forward as anonymous informants to give information about illegal ID cards, illegal immigrants and other illegal practices such as smuggling and hoarding. He said that reward money would be offered to informants under the scheme.
He also said strict measures were also going to be taken against narcotics, smuggling and hoarding of commodities. He cautioned the monopoly of violence belonged to the state and it would allow no other entity to exercise it whether it was done under political violence, militancy, ethnicity, and religion. He said the religious decree by Afghan Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada warning Taliban members against carrying out attacks abroad was not being followed. He said there was no difference in opinion that attacks were being carried out in Pakistan from Afghanistan and Afghan nationals were involved in those. “We have evidence present in this connection ,” he said.
On the posting of Lieutenant General Munir Afsar as the new chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority, the minister said the appointment was made after considering the issue of national security. He underlined that the new chairman was competent enough and had vast experience related to information technology and the digital space.
Meanwhile, Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has categorically stated that all illegal immigrants, residing in Pakistan, would have to leave the country within 28 days. In a social media post on Tuesday, he said all illegal immigrants have 28 days to leave Pakistan.