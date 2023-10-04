Wednesday, October 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
October 04, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“In the way of the warrior, there is no
defense but a clear mind.”
–Miyamoto Musashi

The Samurai Warriors, renowned Japanese warriors of feudal Japan, embodied the spirit of loyalty, discipline, and martial skill. Serving as the military nobility during the medieval period, samurai warriors followed a strict code of conduct known as Bushido. Their influence can still be felt in modern Japanese culture. Staunch defenders of their lords and skilled in various martial arts, samurai warriors left a lasting impact on Japan’s history and served as symbols of honor and courage.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1696318031.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023