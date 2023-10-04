PPP urges caretaker govt not to become PML-N spokesperson

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party has urged the caretaker government not to become the spokesperson of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and act neutrally. PPP sources said that they had contacted the caretaker government led by Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq as the party believes the caretakers had a huge tilt towards the PML-N.
“We have asked the caretakers to be fair to all which is their job. They should not act as PML-N spokespersons,” said a senior PPP leader. He told The Nation that PPP top leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were disappointed with the caretaker government.
“Our leadership wants elections on time and the caretakers have not been able to commit to anything. They seem to be paving the way for a party to win,” he added.
Another PPP leader said the caretaker government should not prolong its stay in power. “They should make sure the elections are held on time, the polls are free and fair and then leave,” he maintained. PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said it was the responsibility of the Election Commission, as an independent institution, to announce the election schedule and date. He emphasized that the caretaker government’s responsibility was to assist the Election Commission impartially.
“If elections become questionable, instability will arise. In March, the positions of Chairman Senate and Deputy Chairman Senate will be vacant. The President of Pakistan and the new Senators are elected by the Electoral College, comprising the National and Provincial Assemblies. It is the responsibility of the Election Commission,” he contended.
Bukhari said the alliance against the PPP and political cases were nothing new. He added that the PPP protected the parliamentary system from internal and external attacks through constitutional means. “Those responsible for unconstitutional actions were removed from parliament through legal means. We have faith in dialogue with political parliamentary forces,” he said. PPP leader Faisal Kareem Kundi said that people who were afraid of the judiciary wanted to escape from the elections. “Sometimes they cite constituency delimitation, sometimes the cold weather, and at other times, economic hardships as excuses. However, the Pakistan People’s Party insists on adhering to the constitutional timeline for elections. We will accept no excuse,” he said.
Kundi said Bilawal Bhutto will come to power and ensure job opportunities. “The PPP is the only political party that provides jobs to the poor. The PPP is committed to resolving the political, social, and economic challenges facing the people,” he added.