PPP urges caretaker govt not to become PML-N spokesperson

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party has urged the caretaker government not to be­come the spokesperson of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and act neutrally. PPP sources said that they had con­tacted the caretaker gov­ernment led by Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq as the party believes the caretakers had a huge tilt towards the PML-N.

“We have asked the caretakers to be fair to all which is their job. They should not act as PML-N spokespersons,” said a senior PPP leader. He told The Nation that PPP top leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were dis­appointed with the care­taker government.

“Our leadership wants elections on time and the caretakers have not been able to commit to anything. They seem to be paving the way for a party to win,” he added.

Another PPP leader said the caretaker gov­ernment should not pro­long its stay in power. “They should make sure the elections are held on time, the polls are free and fair and then leave,” he maintained. PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said it was the respon­sibility of the Election Commission, as an in­dependent institution, to announce the elec­tion schedule and date. He emphasized that the caretaker government’s responsibility was to as­sist the Election Commis­sion impartially.

“If elections become questionable, instabil­ity will arise. In March, the positions of Chair­man Senate and Deputy Chairman Senate will be vacant. The President of Pakistan and the new Senators are elected by the Electoral College, comprising the National and Provincial Assem­blies. It is the responsibil­ity of the Election Com­mission,” he contended.

Bukhari said the al­liance against the PPP and political cases were nothing new. He added that the PPP protected the parliamentary sys­tem from internal and external attacks through constitutional means. “Those responsible for unconstitutional actions were removed from parliament through legal means. We have faith in dialogue with political parliamentary forces,” he said. PPP leader Faisal Kareem Kundi said that people who were afraid of the judiciary wanted to es­cape from the elections. “Sometimes they cite constituency delimita­tion, sometimes the cold weather, and at other times, economic hardships as excuses. However, the Pakistan People’s Party insists on adhering to the con­stitutional timeline for elections. We will accept no excuse,” he said.

Kundi said Bilawal Bhutto will come to power and ensure job opportunities. “The PPP is the only political party that provides jobs to the poor. The PPP is com­mitted to resolving the political, social, and eco­nomic challenges facing the people,” he added.