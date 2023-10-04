Principals showcase inspirational experiences at forum

ISLAMABAD - British Council and Pearson Pakistan held the “Principals’ Forum” on Tuesday to facilitate Pearson’s partner schools and their learners by showcasing their inspirational experiences, their learning journey and delivery of Pearson Edexcel qualifications.

This event was an opportunity to dive deeper into knowing and understanding the variety of academic opportunities and resources available to students at these partner schools.

The forum provided an insight into the latest Pearson Edexcel news, an exciting preview of onscreen mocks service, onscreen assessment roadmap, 9-1 grading and a closer look at International GCSE and International A Levels modular qualifications, and British Council’s valuable contribution as an exam delivery partner facilitating exams across the country.

The event was attended by Kathryn Booth, Director, Pearson School Qualifications Pearson Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, and Turkey, Harriet Gardner, Regional Exams Director, South Asia, and Amanda Ingram, Exams Director, Pakistan, British Council alongside Pearson Edexcel partner schools’ leadership and Principals.

In her remarks, Kathryn Booth said it’s great to see so many schools in Pakistan starting to see the value in our offer of International GCSEs and International A levels.

“Our Principals’ Forum will enable school leaders to get to grips with our qualifications in more detail and hear about our unique and innovative services, including access to scripts and onscreen assessment”.

Harriet Gardner, Regional Exams Director, South Asia, British Council said that, “Our collaboration supports young people to get academic content that leads to globally recognised qualifications. We at the British Council are committed to helping young people gain the skills, confidence and connections to transform their lives, including through the access that these qualifications provide them.”