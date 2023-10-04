Protecting whales and dolphins

Whales and dolphins are of­ten showcased to the pub­lic, with trainers performing var­ious stunts with them, sometimes without regard for their well-be­ing. This practice has led to a con­cerning trend of capturing a large number of dolphins from the sea every year, pushing these magnif­icent creatures closer to the brink of extinction. However, it’s crucial to recognise the vital role these gi­ant animals play in our ecosystem, as they can effectively remove substantial amounts of CO2 from the atmosphere.

Yet, the threats faced by whales and dolphins extend far beyond entertainment exploitation. Cli­mate change, plastic pollution, noise pollution, chemical pollu­tion, and even ship strikes are pos­ing severe challenges to their sur­vival. The blue whale, for instance, has already fallen victim to unreg­ulated commercial whaling, and every year, numerous whales con­tinue to be sacrificed for their oil, meat, or whalebone.

Historically, during the 19th and early 20th centuries, whaling was so rampant that many whale spe­cies nearly went extinct. Today, it is imperative that we take collec­tive action to protect these ma­jestic creatures and the fragile ecosystems they inhabit. A com­prehensive approach to conserva­tion is necessary, including a tem­porary ban on whaling to allow these species to recover.

It is the responsibility of the global community to address the factors harming these species and ensure their long-term survival. By coming together to protect whales and dolphins and implementing measures to safeguard their habi­tats, we can help preserve the eco­logical balance of our oceans and secure a brighter future for these incredible marine beings.

TAHIRA WASHDIL,

Turbat.