Protecting whales and dolphins

Whales and dolphins are often showcased to the public, with trainers performing various stunts with them, sometimes without regard for their well-being. This practice has led to a concerning trend of capturing a large number of dolphins from the sea every year, pushing these magnificent creatures closer to the brink of extinction. However, it’s crucial to recognise the vital role these giant animals play in our ecosystem, as they can effectively remove substantial amounts of CO2 from the atmosphere.
Yet, the threats faced by whales and dolphins extend far beyond entertainment exploitation. Climate change, plastic pollution, noise pollution, chemical pollution, and even ship strikes are posing severe challenges to their survival. The blue whale, for instance, has already fallen victim to unregulated commercial whaling, and every year, numerous whales continue to be sacrificed for their oil, meat, or whalebone.
Historically, during the 19th and early 20th centuries, whaling was so rampant that many whale species nearly went extinct. Today, it is imperative that we take collective action to protect these majestic creatures and the fragile ecosystems they inhabit. A comprehensive approach to conservation is necessary, including a temporary ban on whaling to allow these species to recover.
It is the responsibility of the global community to address the factors harming these species and ensure their long-term survival. By coming together to protect whales and dolphins and implementing measures to safeguard their habitats, we can help preserve the ecological balance of our oceans and secure a brighter future for these incredible marine beings.
TAHIRA WASHDIL,
Turbat.