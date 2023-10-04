PSX gains 129 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 129.72 points, showing positive change of 0.28 percent, closing at 46,756.80 points against 46,627.08 points the previous day. A total of 213,188,395 shares valuing Rs6.094 billion were traded during the day as compared to 202,598,801shares valuing Rs7.404 billion the previous day. As many as 326 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 142 of them recorded gains and 154 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.