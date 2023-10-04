Punjab Cabinet to launch extensive crackdown on criminal gangs, mafias

A meeting of Punjab Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Rawalpindi has decided to launch an extensive crackdown on criminal gangs and mafias operating within private housing schemes.

The provincial cabinet also resolved to streamline the issuance of NOCs for businesses, ensuring a smoother process across various departments.

The Chief Minister emphasized the expeditious completion of Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

The cabinet approved to commence the Kachahri Chowk Remodeling project. Funds were allocated for the rehabilitation of three stations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad Metro Bus Service, which had suffered damage during May 9 events.

The Cabinet also formally approved Rawalpindi Safe City Project.