Rangers demolishes illegal water hydrants

KARACHI-The Pakistan Rangers Sindh continued its operation against illegal water hydrants in the city. As many as 10 illegal water hydrants were demolished during the operation conducted in Ramzan Goth and Manghopir areas, according to a spokesman for Rangers.

An accused was also arrested and was handed over to police for further legal proceedings. Five pumps, two electric motors, two water tankers, three generators, a 100-meter cable and other equipment were seized during the operation. The Rangers, had so far, demolished 105 water hydrants while 241 suspects were arrested. The Rangers would continue the operation against illegal water hydrants till its logical conclusion