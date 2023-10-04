Rashakai Economic Zone likely to generate 250,000 jobs: Kakakhel

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Caretaker Minister for Information, Tourism, and Culture, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, extended warm congratulations to the Chinese people on their 74th National Day. He celebrated the profound and enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, emphasizing that it was “higher than the Himalayas, deeper than the sea, sweeter than honey, and stronger than steel.”

Minister Kakakhel highlighted China’s role as an “iron brother” to Pakistan, acknowledging China’s substantial investments of over $65 billion in Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He expressed optimism about a new era of prosperity on the horizon.

Speaking at an event in Peshawar, Minister Kakakhel discussed the economic potential of the region. He pointed out that the Rashakai Economic Zone project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to generate approximately 250,000 jobs in the industrial sector. He also highlighted ongoing road projects, including the D I Khan Motorway and Dir Expressway, aimed at accelerating economic development in the region.

The event gathered distinguished guests, including government officials, journalists, members of the business community, and cultural figures. Consul General of the Iran Consulate Peshawar, Ali Banafsheh Khah, was also present.

Minister Kakakhel emphasized the enduring strength of the Pakistan-China friendship, which has spanned seven decades. He expressed confidence in its continued growth. He stressed the importance of learning from China’s experience in good governance and merit-based systems. He urged the adoption of Islamic values and principles to achieve progress, citing developed countries that have embraced these principles.

Highlighting the significance of merit and transparency in society, Minister Kakakhel commended China’s efforts to combat corruption and prioritize merit, which has led to remarkable development. He also suggested drawing lessons from Iran’s experiences.

Minister Kakakhel revealed plans to establish a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa corner at ‘China Window’ and a China corner at Nishtar Hall, with the possibility of an Iran corner. The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and additional speakers addressing various aspects of Pakistan-China relations.