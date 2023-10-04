RUDA announces plan for modern sabzi mandi

LAHORE - Today here at (Lahore), a stakehold­er meeting was held with regard to Modern sabzi and fruit mandi orga­nized by Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), Punjab Agricul­tural Marketing Regulatory Author­ity (PAMRA) and Agriculture De­partment. A large number of people from fruit and sabzi mandi, market committee association, PAMRA of­ficials attended the gathering. CEO RUDA Imran Amin said that as per the directives of Punjab Govern­ment, a modern Sabzi Mandi in the premises of Ravi Urban Develop­ment Authority can play a pivotal role in addressing the increasing demand for fresh produce, improv­ing the livelihoods of farmers and traders, regulating prices and qual­ity, reducing food wastage, creating jobs, promoting sustainability, and enhancing food security and qual­ity of life in Lahore. It is an essential infrastructure investment for the city’s growth and development, he added. Special Secretary Agricul­ture Kalsoom Hai also addressed the reservations and concerns ex­pressed by the stake holders of Sabzi and fruit Mandi, assuring full support for the development and benefit of the stakeholders.